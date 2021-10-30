S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.33

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.33 and traded as high as $4.14. S&W Seed shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 87,762 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on S&W Seed from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of S&W Seed in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $157.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 29.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 276.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 53.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&W Seed Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.