Swap (XWP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $836.00

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last seven days, Swap has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Swap has a market capitalization of $367,041.18 and approximately $836.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.78 or 0.00069656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00070562 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00095416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,800.98 or 1.00619638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,266.31 or 0.06946085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00023305 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,243,694 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

