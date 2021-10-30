Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Receives $20.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays set a $20.00 price target on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) alerts:

BIOVF opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $28.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.37.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical. The firm focuses on the hematology and immunology therapeutic areas. It also offers specialty treatments in the area of genetics and metabolism. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.