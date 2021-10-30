Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Update

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 76.0% from the September 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEHCF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 61,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,856. Sweet Earth has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13.

About Sweet Earth

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp Cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company offers cosmetics products, including hemp hydrating oat and honey facial cleanser, balancing jasmine body oil, hydration cream, salve, lip balm, hydrating cleanser, hand sanitizer, balancing body oil, organic body scrub, rejuvenating salt soak, and muscle recovery rub.

