Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock Position Raised by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYNH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 22.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,232,000 after buying an additional 1,804,565 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 327.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,546,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,427,000 after buying an additional 1,184,843 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 139.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,707,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,531,000 after buying an additional 993,476 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter worth $83,787,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,752,000 after buying an additional 776,240 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

SYNH opened at $93.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.80. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.29 and a 1 year high of $97.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.15.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,024 shares of company stock worth $4,026,813. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.