Tadpole Finance (TAD) Price Reaches $13.03

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and $6,732.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $13.03 or 0.00021118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00070176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00071329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.00095863 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,867.89 or 1.00256102 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,307.03 or 0.06979483 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00023122 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars.

