Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) PT Raised to C$5.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target upped by investment analysts at CIBC to C$5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Acumen Capital set a C$4.25 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.05.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:TVE opened at C$3.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.73 and a 1-year high of C$3.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$152.17 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.