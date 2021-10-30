Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $59.84, but opened at $57.54. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 110 shares.
The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TARO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.
The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.56 and its 200 day moving average is $70.55.
About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
Further Reading: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.