Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $59.84, but opened at $57.54. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 110 shares.

The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TARO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 217.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after buying an additional 35,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $685,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.12 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.56 and its 200 day moving average is $70.55.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

