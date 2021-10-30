Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Shares Sold by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,142 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.71% of Tastemaker Acquisition worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMKR opened at $9.84 on Friday. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

