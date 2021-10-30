Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) PT Raised to $42.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 37.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TMHC. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $263,654.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

