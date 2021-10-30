TD Securities Boosts Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$21.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TPZ. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on Topaz Energy to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.82.

TPZ opened at C$18.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 179.50. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of C$13.09 and a 52-week high of C$18.40. The company has a current ratio of 32.52, a quick ratio of 32.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.2098816 earnings per share for the current year.

