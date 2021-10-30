TD Securities Cuts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$39.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FM. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$33.54.

FM stock opened at C$29.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.79. The stock has a market cap of C$20.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$14.36 and a 1-year high of C$35.07.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.9100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

