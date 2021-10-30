TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.72 billion.TE Connectivity also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.600-$1.600 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.00.
TEL stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,671,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.51. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $153.54.
In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
