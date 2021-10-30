TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$1.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.72 billion.TE Connectivity also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.600-$1.600 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.00.

TEL stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,671,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.51. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $94.16 and a 52 week high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

