Team17 Group’s (TM17) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 859 ($11.22) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Team17 Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.93) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Team17 Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 805.86 ($10.53).

Get Team17 Group alerts:

LON:TM17 opened at GBX 710 ($9.28) on Wednesday. Team17 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 778.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 756.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £933.46 million and a P/E ratio of 42.01.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.