Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.01.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGP. Jonestrading cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 target price on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE TGP opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $142.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.