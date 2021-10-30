TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

TEGNA has decreased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TEGNA has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TEGNA to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

TGNA opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.97.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TEGNA stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of TEGNA worth $12,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

