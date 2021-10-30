Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Update

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,200 shares, an increase of 138.9% from the September 30th total of 129,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
NYSE:HQH traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,962. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
