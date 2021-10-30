Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Update

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,200 shares, an increase of 138.9% from the September 30th total of 129,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NYSE:HQH traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,962. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 8.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 115,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 15.4% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 12.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

