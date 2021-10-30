Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $190.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TDOC. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.85.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $149.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.85 and a 200 day moving average of $149.74. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $120.67 and a 1 year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $274,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,885. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 396 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.