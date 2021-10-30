Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) versus Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) Head to Head Contrast

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) and Internet Gold – Golden Lines (OTCMKTS:IGLDF) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Tele2 AB (publ) and Internet Gold – Golden Lines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tele2 AB (publ) 28.33% 24.41% 10.09% Internet Gold – Golden Lines N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tele2 AB (publ) and Internet Gold – Golden Lines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tele2 AB (publ) 0 4 4 0 2.50 Internet Gold – Golden Lines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Tele2 AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Internet Gold – Golden Lines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Tele2 AB (publ) has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Internet Gold – Golden Lines has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tele2 AB (publ) and Internet Gold – Golden Lines’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tele2 AB (publ) $2.89 billion 3.24 $807.47 million $0.57 12.32 Internet Gold – Golden Lines $2.49 billion N/A -$191.00 million N/A N/A

Tele2 AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Internet Gold – Golden Lines.

Summary

Tele2 AB (publ) beats Internet Gold – Golden Lines on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity. The company was founded by Jan Stenbeck in 1993 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Internet Gold – Golden Lines Company Profile

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

