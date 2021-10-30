Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Down 40.6% in October

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the September 30th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS TIIAY opened at $3.55 on Friday. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.79.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TIIAY. Barclays downgraded shares of Telecom Italia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a report on Wednesday.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.