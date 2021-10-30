Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in October

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (NYSE:EMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EMF traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,327. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67. Templeton Emerging Markets Fund has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $20.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Fund by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

