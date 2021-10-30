Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.200-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.96 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion.Tempur Sealy International also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.20-$3.30 EPS.

Shares of TPX traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $44.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,270,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,816. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $21.33 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.48.

In other news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,679,600 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,381 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.93% of Tempur Sealy International worth $71,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.