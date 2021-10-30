Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights restated a buy rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. Tenable has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.71. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.81 and a beta of 1.62.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $1,925,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $99,997.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,501. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 6.2% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

