Terex (NYSE:TEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Terex (NYSE:TEX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

TEX traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $44.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,412,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,924. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.67. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60.

Get Terex alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 369.23%.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Terex stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 188,984 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of Terex worth $25,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.