Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG) announced a dividend on Friday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share on Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of TFG opened at GBX 8.83 ($0.12) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.63. Tetragon Financial Group has a 12 month low of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.60 ($0.14). The firm has a market cap of £7.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 47.83, a current ratio of 47.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00.

Tetragon Financial Group Company Profile

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

