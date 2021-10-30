Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TXRH. Stephens dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.00.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $88.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $68.25 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

