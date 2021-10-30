Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Short Interest Up 314.2% in October

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 763,000 shares, an increase of 314.2% from the September 30th total of 184,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,630.0 days.
Shares of TGSNF stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94. Tgs Asa has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.00.
Tgs Asa Company Profile
Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.