Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Short Interest Up 314.2% in October

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 763,000 shares, an increase of 314.2% from the September 30th total of 184,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,630.0 days.

Shares of TGSNF stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.94. Tgs Asa has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Get Tgs Asa alerts:

Tgs Asa Company Profile

TGS ASA engages in the provision of geoscientific data products and services to oil and gas exploration companies. It operates through the following geographical segments: North & South America (NSA), Europe and Russia (EUR), Africal, Middle-East and Asia or Pacific (AMEAP), and Other or Corporate Costs.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.