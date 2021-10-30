The Aaron’s Company, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Aaron’s in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of The Aaron’s stock opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $764.22 million and a P/E ratio of 7.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64. The Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 3.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 68.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the second quarter worth $1,322,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of The Aaron’s by 0.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

