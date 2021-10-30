The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Position Decreased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $18,891,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 633,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,284,000 after acquiring an additional 47,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $90,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,149,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,152,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,974,122 shares of company stock valued at $538,715,994. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.61.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 39.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

CG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.