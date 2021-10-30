The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $492.19 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) will post sales of $492.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $478.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $505.60 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse reported sales of $281.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Chefs’ Warehouse.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.08 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS.

CHEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.87. 306,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,049. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 2.32. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 18,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.