The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.600-$3.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.62 billion-$2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion.The Ensign Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.60-3.68 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENSG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist lowered their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Shares of ENSG opened at $78.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.48. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $668.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Ensign Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,399 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of The Ensign Group worth $23,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

