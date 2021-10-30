The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €151.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €151.00 ($177.65) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.53% from the stock’s current price.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Airbus in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($155.88) target price on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €132.69 ($156.11).

Shares of AIR opened at €110.60 ($130.12) on Thursday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business has a 50-day moving average of €114.36 and a 200 day moving average of €109.05.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

