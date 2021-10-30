The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Expected to Post Earnings of $11.54 Per Share

Analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to post earnings of $11.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $10.37 and the highest is $12.48. The Goldman Sachs Group reported earnings of $12.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year earnings of $60.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $58.97 to $61.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $38.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.33 to $43.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.29.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $413.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,061,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,020. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $400.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

