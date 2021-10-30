The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Short Interest Update

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decrease of 60.5% from the September 30th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 727,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,996,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,654 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS HOKCY traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.55. The stock had a trading volume of 135,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,396. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

About The Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

