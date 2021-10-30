The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,126 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $122.86 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

