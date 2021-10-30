The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Benchmark

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BATRA stock opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.27 million, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average is $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $34.99.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $547,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 5,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $267,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,024.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 29,581 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 425,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 54,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

