The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Benchmark

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
BATRA stock opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.27 million, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average is $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $34.99.
The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BATRA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 29,581 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 425,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 54,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.
About The Liberty Braves Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.