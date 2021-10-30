The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $199,000 Stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYRS. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $6,732,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 440.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 636,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 519,038 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 3,139,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,486,000 after buying an additional 497,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 393.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 298,343 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,463,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,325,000 after buying an additional 295,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $15.65.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The company had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.58% and a negative net margin of 442.40%. Analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

SYRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

