The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New $188,000 Investment in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 23,235 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 16.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 34,690 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,963,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COGT stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.99.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COGT. HC Wainwright began coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

