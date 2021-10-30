The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after buying an additional 321,066 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 853.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 15,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 70,302 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 64,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rekor Systems stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $25.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.22 million, a P/E ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.91.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 148.37% and a negative return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. Research analysts predict that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $57,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Anthony Hill sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $1,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

