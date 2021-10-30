The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNED. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE BNED opened at $10.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $535.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.44. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $12.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $240.79 million for the quarter.

In other news, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Zachary Levenick bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $152,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 72,866 shares of company stock worth $739,286. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

