The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

NUVB opened at $9.77 on Friday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.48 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.69.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.