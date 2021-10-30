The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Berenberg Bank

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from $278.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHW. Citigroup cut The Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $355.65.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $316.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $323.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.26.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,575 shares of company stock valued at $10,517,650. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

