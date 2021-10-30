Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $23.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.09 billion.Thermo Fisher Scientific also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $23.370-$23.370 EPS.

TMO stock traded up $13.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $633.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,541,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,828. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $580.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $249.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $634.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $613.89.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

