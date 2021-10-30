Thingschain Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. During the last week, Thingschain has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thingschain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thingschain has a market cap of $39,098.90 and $67.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thingschain alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,045.51 or 1.00072410 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00061228 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00041979 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.92 or 0.00612973 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Thingschain Coin Profile

Thingschain (TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thingschain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thingschain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.