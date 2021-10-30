TokenPay (TPAY) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $89,872.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for $0.0728 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $89,872.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TokenPay has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TokenPay alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,732.12 or 1.00140923 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00060622 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00041846 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $390.73 or 0.00633833 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TokenPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.