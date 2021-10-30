Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.12% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 16.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 41,690 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 46,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 164.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TR opened at $31.65 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.16 and a 1 year high of $58.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Leigh R. Weiner sold 285,459 shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $9,862,608.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

