Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TPZEF. CIBC increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$21.50 to C$21.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TPZEF opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.