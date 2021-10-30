Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Short Interest Update

Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Topdanmark A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TPDKY opened at $5.16 on Friday. Topdanmark A/S has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $5.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02.

Topdanmark A/S engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Personal & Small Medium Enterprise (SME) segments. The Personal segment sells insurance policies to individual households. The SME segment offers policies to Danish-based SME and agricultural businesses.

