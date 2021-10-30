Towngas China (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Trading Up 10.7%

Towngas China Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF)’s stock price was up 10.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Separately, DBS Vickers raised shares of Towngas China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62.

Towngas China Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products, and Gas Connection. It engages in the provision of piped gas; construction of gas pipelines; operation of city gas pipeline network; operation of gas fuel automobile refilling stations; and sale of gas household appliances.

