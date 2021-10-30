Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 3,015 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,400% compared to the typical daily volume of 67 put options.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 0.43. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $86.10.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. The company had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENTA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $284,665.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,016 shares of company stock worth $1,494,302 over the last 90 days. 11.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,377,000 after buying an additional 57,292 shares during the last quarter.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

